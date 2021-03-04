Learn about the Mustache for Kids- Twin Cities chapter that just launched -- and how you can be a part of it.

Mustaches for Kids is what happens when absurdity meets philanthropy. Join the movement to help Twin Cities youth in need reach their full potential!

Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities is the new local chapter of Mustaches for Kids America, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization started in Los Angeles in 1999. Its goal? To do good and have fun by growing mustaches for children’s charities.

You get pledges/donations to grow a mustache for one month, and all that money is donated to local children’s charities selected by the individual chapters.

For its first year, M4KTC is partnering with DinoMights, which provides hockey opportunities and academic support for at-risk youth.