Tips to safely and successfully shop during the new normal.

Now that shoppers are returning to malls, retailers have taken steps to ensure a happy and healthy shopping experience.

The new normal for Ridgedale Center includes individual store safety measures, fitting room protocols, return policies and curbside pickup.

Personal shopping and styling services have also been re-imagined based on guests' comfort level.

Ridgedale Center's resident stylist, Jodi Mayers, shares shopping insights and provides a "walk-through" of what the new normal looks like at Ridegdale Center.

This includes:

One-stop-shopping options based on guests’ comfort level.

Shopping for guests and bringing items for consideration to their home, or scheduling a private one-on-one Style Lounge appointment.