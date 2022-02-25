P.S. Steak's take on a famous sandwich

The Minneapolis restaurant cooks up a new recipe for the Monte Cristo.

MINNEAPOLIS — A historic space in the Minneapolis' Groveland neighborhood - that once housed the famous La Belle Vie - is continuing the story with a fantastic steakhouse.

P.S. Steak is a great place for an upscale brunch.

P.S. Steak's Sous Chef Amy Mau joined KARE 11 Saturday to show how to make their version of the famed Monte Cristo sandwich.

Recipe: PS Steak Monte Cristo

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

3 slices White Bread

2 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon Lingonberry Jam (or similar fruit jam such as raspberry or strawberry)

3 slices Swiss Cheese

2 1/2 oz Thin Sliced Ham

2 1/2 oz. Thin Sliced Turkey

French Toast Batter:

4 Eggs

1/2 C. Whole Milk

1/4 C. Heavy Cream

2 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

1 Tablespoon Maple Syrup

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

Whisk together until smooth

Powdered sugar for garnish

Instructions:

1. Mix the ham with half of the stone ground mustard, and the turkey with the other half

2. Smear lingonberry jam on one side of two slices of bread

3. Smear Dijon Mustard on both sides of the third slice

4. Pile turkey on one slice of lingonberry bread and top with 1 1/2 slices of Swiss cheese on top of turkey

5. Top that with the Dijon bread, with another 1 1/2 slices of Swiss on top of that

6. Pile the ham on top, and top with the last slice of Dijon bread

7. Press the sandwich between two flat trays to flatten

8. Dredge both sides of the sandwich in French toast batter, pressing gently to soak the batter into bread

9. Warm butter in a nonstick pan on medium heat and place sandwich in butter

10. Sear until golden brown on both sides

11. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 6 minutes

12. Garnish with powdered sugar

