RECIPE: Aunt Sue's famous gingerbread cookies

It's a perfect cold weather cookie with some subtle spice to add a little heat to a holiday classic sweet treat.

Lindsay Guentzel is sharing a recipe while celebrating National Cookie Day.

She's teaching Dave Schwartz how to make her Aunt Sue's famous gingerbread cookies.

Here's the recipe for Aunt Sue's Gingerbread Cookies:

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

¼ cup light molasses

1 egg

2 cups flour

¼ tsp salt

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cloves

Optional: chocolate chips, cinnamon imperials, raisins, M&Ms for decorating gingerbread men

DIRECTIONS

In large bowl, cream shortening and sugar together. Add molasses and egg. Beat well.

Sift together dry ingredients and add to mixture. Mix thoroughly.

Cover dough and chill in fridge for at least one hour.

For shapes: Roll out dough and using cookie cutters, separate each shape from the sheet of dough. Can be decorated with chocolate chips, red hots, raisins or chopped nuts.

For ginger snaps: Roll dough into small balls and dip into sugar.

Place cookies on greased baking sheet at least two inches apart.

Bake for 10 minutes at 350°.

Remove from oven and decorate (the dough is still soft enough that your decorations will stick to the cookie as it cools.)