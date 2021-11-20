x
RECIPE: Buttered Tin's Pecan Hand Pies

Cupcake Wars winner Alicia Hinze founded The Buttered Tin in St. Paul in 2013. She shared her recipe for pecan hand pies on KARE 11 Saturday.
Credit: sergign - stock.adobe.com

ST PAUL, Minn. — Restaurant and bakery The Buttered Tin has become known for its scratch-made sweets and delicious eats - a perfect combination for the holiday season.

The St. Paul restaurant was founded by Cupcake Wars winner Alicia Hinze in 2013. 

Hinze stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe for The Buttered Tin's Pecan Hand Pies.

Buttered Tin Pecan Hand Pies

Brown butter pecan filling:

  • 2.5 oz browned butter
  • 1 cup corn syrup
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup pecans
  • 4 eggs
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • ¼ tsp salt 

Brown the butter in a skillet, let cool slightly.  Whisk together the corn syrup, brown sugar, pecans, eggs, vanilla, salt, and browned butter in a large bowl to combine. Spray a cookie sheet with baking spray.  Pour filling into the prepared baking pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Once baked, remove from oven and let cool until not hot to the touch.  Then put in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Find out more about The Buttered Tin and its menu by visiting the restaurant and bakery's website.

