RECIPE: Buttered Tin's Pecan Hand Pies

ST PAUL, Minn. — Restaurant and bakery The Buttered Tin has become known for its scratch-made sweets and delicious eats - a perfect combination for the holiday season.
The St. Paul restaurant was founded by Cupcake Wars winner Alicia Hinze in 2013.
Hinze stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe for The Buttered Tin's Pecan Hand Pies.
Buttered Tin Pecan Hand Pies
Brown butter pecan filling:
- 2.5 oz browned butter
- 1 cup corn syrup
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup pecans
- 4 eggs
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ¼ tsp salt
Brown the butter in a skillet, let cool slightly. Whisk together the corn syrup, brown sugar, pecans, eggs, vanilla, salt, and browned butter in a large bowl to combine. Spray a cookie sheet with baking spray. Pour filling into the prepared baking pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Once baked, remove from oven and let cool until not hot to the touch. Then put in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
