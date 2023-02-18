RECIPE: Chicken and andouille gumbo from Mr. Paul's Supper Club

Owner and chef of Mr. Paul's Supper Club Tommy Begnaud and Beverage Director Nick Kosevich share some recipes on KARE 11 Saturday.

EDINA, Minn. — Named one of the Twin Cities' top ten best restaurants, Mr. Paul's Supper Club in Edina feels like you've been transported to New Orleans.

The Cajun restaurant is serving up things like jumbo shrimp, po' boys, and beignets on their menu.

Chicken and andouille gumbo recipe:

Ingredients:

Canola Oil 1/4 cup

Onion-diced 2 each

Green Bell Pepper-diced 2 each

Celery-diced 3 stalks

Garlic-minced 2 Tbsp.

Cajun Seasoning 3 Tbsp.

Dark Roux 1/2 cup or as needed

Chicken Stock 4 quarts

Beef Stock 1 quart

Chicken Thighs 2 lb.

Andouille-sliced into coins 1 lb.

Tabasco 1 Tbsp.

Soy Sauce 2 Tbsp.

Cayenne (to taste)

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Season chicken thighs with 1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning and roast in the oven until cooked through. Cut up into ¾ ' pieces and set aside.

Sweat trinity and garlic in oil in a large stock pot over medium heat until fragrant and tender.

Add seasoning and stir to incorporate.

Stir in stock and bring to a slow simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour stirring occasionally to avoid scorching.

Add roux and cook for another 45 minutes.

Add chicken and sausage.

Season to taste with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

