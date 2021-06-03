Learn about this local business that makes and delivers "family style" meals to busy families.

The pandemic has many people eating at home now more than ever. One of the results: a lot of folks are tired of cooking, sick of the same old meals and even getting tired of takeout.

That's where a local solution comes in: Famfare.

Famfare Kitchen is owned and operated by Twin Cities moms Libby Mehaffey and Jennifer Drane. They create homemade meals and enlist other moms and helpers to pass them to families all over the metro.

Famfare’s residential pick-up locations, called Kitchenettes, are neighborhood locations or homes where busy moms essentially deliver and distribute dinner to other busy moms.

These Independent Consultants drive to Famfare’s central kitchen once a week, pick up five to 15 meals and pass out meals over a 90 minute window to friends and neighbors. These women are Famfare’s sales people, delivery drivers, influencers and most important asset.

Here is the Famfare Classic Meatloaf recipe:

3 Thick slices of white bread, torn into large pieces

2 Garlic cloves chopped

1 Medium Onion

1 Celery Stalk, chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

½ cup flat-leaf parsley

16 oz ground beef

16 oz ground pork

1 large egg

¾ cup ketchup

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

Courage salt and freshly ground pepper

2 Tbsp light brown sugar

Preheat oven to 375. Pulse bread in a food processor until finely ground. (You should have about 2 ½ cups of breadcrumbs.). Transfer to a medium bowl.

Pulse garlic, onion, celery, carrot and parsley in a food processor until finely chopped. Add to breadcrumbs. Add meats, egg, ¼ cup ketchup, the mustard, Worcestershire sauce, 1 Tbsp salt, and ½ tsp pepper. Mix together using your hands. Transfer mixture to a 5x9 “ loaf pan.

Stir together remaining ½ cup ketchup and the brown sugar until smooth; brush onto meat. Set pan on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reaches 160 degrees, 1hour 20 mins.