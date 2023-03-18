If you have any leftovers from your St. Paddy’s celebrations, it might be enough to pull a midwestern fave together in mere minutes.
Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us how to turn basic pantry items and fridge staples into a delicious say-goodbye-to-winter soup.
RECIPE: Sharp cheddar beer cheese soup
We love this wintry soup with a warm baked pretzel.
(Serves 8)
Ingredients
2 ½ tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
½ cup chopped onion
3 tbsp. minced garlic
½ tsp. smoked paprika
½ tsp. mustard powder
¼ tsp. chipotle chile powder or cayenne pepper (optional)
2 ½ tbsp. cornstarch
3 cups vegetable broth or stock
1 cup heavy cream
8 oz. Kowalski’s Garden Vegetable (or Original) Whipped Cream Cheese Spread (from the Dairy Department)
8 oz. Kowalski’s Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded
12 oz. beer (such as an IPA or pilsner)
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
Directions
- In a large saucepan, heat butter and oil over medium heat.
- Add onion and garlic; sauté until softened (about 10 min.).
- Stir in paprika, mustard powder, pepper powder and cornstarch; cook for 1 min.
- Add broth gradually, whisking continuously to avoid lumps.
- Add heavy cream; allow to just come to a boil.
- Reduce heat to a simmer; gradually add cream cheese and Cheddar, whisking until melted.
- Whisk in beer and Worcestershire sauce; allow soup to simmer until completely thickened (about 15 min.).
- Season to taste with salt and pepper; serve immediately.
