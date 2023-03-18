This wintry soup goes well with a warm baked pretzel.

If you have any leftovers from your St. Paddy’s celebrations, it might be enough to pull a midwestern fave together in mere minutes.

Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us how to turn basic pantry items and fridge staples into a delicious say-goodbye-to-winter soup.

RECIPE: Sharp cheddar beer cheese soup

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

2 ½ tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ cup chopped onion

3 tbsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. mustard powder

¼ tsp. chipotle chile powder or cayenne pepper (optional)

2 ½ tbsp. cornstarch

3 cups vegetable broth or stock

1 cup heavy cream

8 oz. Kowalski’s Garden Vegetable (or Original) Whipped Cream Cheese Spread (from the Dairy Department)

8 oz. Kowalski’s Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded

12 oz. beer (such as an IPA or pilsner)

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

- kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat butter and oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté until softened (about 10 min.). Stir in paprika, mustard powder, pepper powder and cornstarch; cook for 1 min. Add broth gradually, whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Add heavy cream; allow to just come to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer; gradually add cream cheese and Cheddar, whisking until melted. Whisk in beer and Worcestershire sauce; allow soup to simmer until completely thickened (about 15 min.). Season to taste with salt and pepper; serve immediately.

