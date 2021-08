Don’t miss the Greek Dancers of MN, the Greek Bazaar, the Bake Sale, DJ Jim, Church Tours and much more.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Opa! The St. George Greek Summer Festival is back for one day only.

Event organizers say the festival will run Saturday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul.

Don’t miss the Greek Dancers of MN, the Greek Bazaar, the Bake Sale, DJ Jim, Church Tours and much more.