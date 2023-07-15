Summer looks for the family

Stylist Jodi Mayers joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer up some fashion ideas.

EDINA, Minn — We're already halfway through the summer and maybe you're tired of your warm-weather wardrobe. Stylist Jodi Mayers joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer up some fashion ideas.

The retailers featured on KARE 11 Saturday are all part of the new Westin Edina Galleria's Fashion & Beauty Concierge Program as well as Style Edina 2023.

Style Edina is in its 7th year and hosted by Explore Edina will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Westin Galleria Edina.

Jodi Mayers & Style Partners will produce, style, and emcee the show along with returning co-host Belinda Jensen, Chief Meteorologist at KARE11 News.

