Why children lie, and what parents can do about it

Psychologist and "Mom Enough" podcast host Dr. Marti Erickson shares strategies to promote honesty in children.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Whether it's a little white lie or a full-on denial, nearly everyone lies at some point, and children are no exception.

Developmental psychologist and host of the "Mom Enough" podcast, Dr. Marti Erickson, visited KARE 11 Saturday to help parents understand the reasons behind lying and how to encourage honesty in their children.

Dr. Erickson says the reasons for lying can vary depending on a child's age and development.

"Preschool children can't distinguish between reality and fantasy," Dr. Erikson said. "Later, they know the difference but may not have learned the value of honesty. Teens may withhold information to protect their increasing need for privacy."

The context for lying can vary as well; perhaps a child wishes the lie was true, or they may tell a lie to avoid punishment. Sometimes it's a little white lie to spare someone's feelings.

Dr. Erickson offered five strategies to help parents learn the importance of honesty:

Model honesty

Teach honesty as a virtue

Teach children the concept of trust

Make honesty worthwhile for the child

Confront lies consistently

"When a child lies for no apparent reason and it becomes a pattern, that may indicate a serious underlying problem, so seek professional help," Dr. Erickson advises.

Listen to the "Mom Enough" podcast at www.momenough.com.

