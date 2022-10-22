How woodworking can be a hobby for all

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is hosting a series of hands-on woodworking classes for all skill levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Woodworking can be a great hobby that almost anyone can pick up.

Minnesota-based Rockler Woodworking and Hardware hosts a series of hands-on woodworking classes that teach people how to make things like cheese boards, welcome sizes, keepsake boxes and more.

Maplewood store manager Patrick Bley stopped by KARE 11 to demonstrate some of what Rockler offers for their October "Make and Take" classes.

“No matter if it’s your first time or your hundredth time woodworking, Make and Take classes are a great way for people of all skill levels to try their hand with fun, creative projects,” said Jeff Slaton, Customer Education Manager. “No experience is necessary to be able to go home with both a completed project and newfound skills, both of which you can use well into the future.”

Each three-hour class takes place at a Rockler store, with prices starting at $75, including tools, supplies and safety gear. Classes are limited to people 18 years of age and older.

Visit the Rockler website to learn more about classes and to register for one near you.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: