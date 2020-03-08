August Book Club Pick: "Still Standing"

"Still Standing" is the story of Minnesota veteran, John Kriesel, and how he survived a roadside bombing in Iraq that claimed his legs and two of his buddies.

MINNESOTA, USA — Our Sunrisers Book Club pick has been decided for the month of August. We are reading "Still Standing" the story of Minnesota veteran, John Kriesel, and how he survived a roadside bombing in Iraq that claimed his legs and two of his buddies.

John tells us this isn't just another sad war story, although there are moments of sadness. This is a story of overcoming adversity and finding hope when times are tough, something John says we can all relate to during these current uncertain times.

"We all face adversity in our lives and it doeskin matter how big or how small the adversity we face is," John said. "What matters is the attitude we bring to the table and not only will we get through the adversity we are currently facing, it's going to set us up for success for the rest of our life."