More young adults moving home with parents during pandemic

Mel Carty talks about decision to move in with her mom in Minneapolis while maintaining career in Los Angeles.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mel Carty works for a video production company in Los Angeles, but these days she's doing the work there remotely from right here in the Twin Cities.

Back in July, she decided to move home with her mom in Minneapolis. The day-to-day grind of working from home with a roommate on the west coast got to be a little too much.

She says living with her mom again has been a great experience so far.

"Everything's so uncertain and scary. It's really nice to be able to watch a TV show with her at the end of the day, have some wine, cook dinner together, go for walks," she says. "It's been very therapeutic for both of us to be together in this."

Mel, at the age of 29, is part of a growing trend.

A recent report by the Pew Research Center found that 52% of people between the age of 18 and 29 in this country are living with their parents because of the pandemic.

"I think the biggest shock for me is it's more like a roommate now," says Mel's mom Andrea. "I'm used to her as a child saying, 'I'm going to go out with my friends, I'll be home at midnight'. Now she's just gone. I have no idea where she is. So, I have to put a more roommate, not mom mentally, on the situation."

Mel says she doesn't any definitive plans on when she might go back to LA but she's also considering visiting friends in other states.