These are the most popular side hustles of 2022, according to a new survey

MINNEAPOLIS — Inflation and risings costs are creating some financial struggles for many American families. So in order to afford vacations or even just keep up a normal lifestyle, 9 out of 10 working Americans are working more than one job, according to a survey from Insuranks, an insurance comparison website.
In a survey conducted in May, 1,006 full-time and part-time Americans workers were asked about their side hustles and income. They found that the 93% of Americans who have a side gig earn, on average, an extra $483 a month.
According to that survey, the top five side hustles, from least common to most common, are the following:
- Part-time jobs
- Selling clothes online
- Doing freelance work on the side
- Selling items online
- Taking paid online surveys
Online surveys were so popular that 95% of respondents who worked more than one job said they completed them.
However, it certainly won't make you rich. In fact, NerdWallet staffers tried it and earned, on average, between $0.41 - $2.03 per month.
Working retail or at a restaurant typically comes with a bigger pay check. Six percent of people surveyed said they work one of those jobs on the side.
