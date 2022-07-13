These are the most popular side hustles of 2022, according to a new survey

Insurance comparison website Insuranks surveyed more than 1,000 full-time and part-time working Americans.

MINNEAPOLIS — Inflation and risings costs are creating some financial struggles for many American families. So in order to afford vacations or even just keep up a normal lifestyle, 9 out of 10 working Americans are working more than one job, according to a survey from Insuranks, an insurance comparison website.

In a survey conducted in May, 1,006 full-time and part-time Americans workers were asked about their side hustles and income. They found that the 93% of Americans who have a side gig earn, on average, an extra $483 a month.

According to that survey, the top five side hustles, from least common to most common, are the following:

Part-time jobs

Selling clothes online

Doing freelance work on the side

Selling items online

Taking paid online surveys

Online surveys were so popular that 95% of respondents who worked more than one job said they completed them.

However, it certainly won't make you rich. In fact, NerdWallet staffers tried it and earned, on average, between $0.41 - $2.03 per month.

Working retail or at a restaurant typically comes with a bigger pay check. Six percent of people surveyed said they work one of those jobs on the side.

