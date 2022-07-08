Country or Rock? Lakefront Music Fest delivers both

Buy a ticket to lend support to local, national initiatives while enjoying two nights of live music.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake Rotary’s 2022 Lakefront Music Fest is a two-day music festival in Prior Lake at Lakefront Park featuring one night of rock and one night of country.

Rock is the flavor of the night July 8 with Sammy Hagar and The Circle headlining a lineup including Collective Soul and Uncle Kracker. Alabama headlines country night on July 9 along with Randy Houser and Ned Ledoux.

Now in its 13th year, the Lakefront Music Fest has grown into one of the largest outdoor festivals in the Twin Cities metro. Attendance has increased every year and this weekend event organizers are expecting more than 30,000 to attend the two-day festival.

Gates open each night at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony on both Friday and Saturday at 6:10 p.m. Acts are scheduled to take the stage at 6:20 p.m., 8:20 p.m., and the headliners are set for 9:45 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Prior Lake Rotary Foundation. The purpose of the Prior Lake Rotary Foundation is to support educational, humanitarian, and environmental activities in the Prior Lake community, nationally, and worldwide.

Proceeds from the event will also be shared with Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools: Laker Athletic Booster Club (LABC), Patrons of the Arts, and Parent, Teach, Child Organizations (PTC).

Here are a few things to keep in mind while entering the grounds when it comes to what is allowed in the concert area:

Up to one clear bag per person not exceeding 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or one small clutch bag or purse (with or without a handle or strap) no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.”

Diaper bag must be accompanied with a proper-aged child

Medically necessary equipment bags will only be allowed inside after proper inspection at the gates. The only items allowed in such bags are medical-necessary items.

Chairs and blankets are allowed, but it is recommended to bring chairs that fold up easily and are easy to get on and off shuttle buses. Chairs are required to come bag-free.

Strollers

All items are subject to inspection.