At 93, jazz singer Marilyn Maye is back at Crooners Supper Club

Just two short weeks after a big remodel, Crooners Supper Club welcomes back NYC jazz singer Marilyn Maye for a four-day run, through Saturday, February 26. It's the 93-year-old singer's seventh engagement at the Fridley club, and she says there's a reason she keeps coming back.

"This isn't just any jazz club," Maye said. "The seating, the sound, the lights, the atmosphere...I've worked many, many clubs around the country, and it's nice to work for people that care."

The club's re-opening after a January-February remodel was delayed due to supply chain issues. Up until the day Maye arrived this, club owner Mary Tjosvold said they were preparing her performer dressing room.

"We were scrambling -- Monday we were painting it, Tuesday we were putting the decorations, the mirror, the picture up, but we made it," Tjosvold said.

A portrait of Maye is now a permanent fixture in the club's dressing room.

"I think she's kind of helped us raise the standard about performers and how they deserve to be treated," Tjosvold said. "People are captivated by her."

Maye will perform on Friday at 8:00 p.m., and twice on Saturday, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Maye will be back at the club again in April, after her 94th birthday.

