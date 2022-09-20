National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20

We're only seven weeks away from the midterm elections here in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It's an opportunity to check to see if you're registered to vote in the elections on Nov. 8. The process will only take a few minutes out of your day.

National Voter Registration Day isn't just for people who have never voted before and need to register.

It's also a helpful day if you haven't voted in more than four years, moved, or changed your name since you last registered. In that case, you'll need to re-register.

To check, all you have to do is go to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

There, you'll find an online tool that you can use to see if you're registered to vote at your current address.

If you go through the online tool and find that you're not registered, the website can take you through a quick process to get registered.

To register to vote online, you'll need an email address and your Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card number. If you don't have either of these, you can use the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Be prepared to answer some questions about your eligibility to vote. To be eligible, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

Finished with all parts of any felony sentence

You can vote while under guardianship unless a judge specifically has revoked your right to vote.

You cannot vote if a court has ruled that you are legally incompetent.

Once you're registered, make sure you confirm your polling place location.

While it's better to register to vote ahead of time, you can wait until Election Day to register in Minnesota. If you register on Election Day, you must bring proof of residence.

This year, there are some big races on your ballot.

The most talked about race is the race for governor: Democratic incumbent Governor Tim Walz takes on several Republican challengers, including Scott Jensen.

Then there's the race for Minnesota Attorney General, with incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison and Republican Jim Schultz as the two frontrunners.

Another race to watch: the race for Secretary of State. Two-term incumbent Steve Simon takes on Republican Kim Crockett.

Early voting will start on Sept. 23.

