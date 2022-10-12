Rhythm & Brews celebrates 'the best parts of autumn in the Midwest'

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The weather is cooling off, but don't head inside for the winter just yet, there's another fall festival coming to the metro on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Taking place outside the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center, the seasonal Rhythm & Brews festival will have a cornhole tournament, firepits to keep you toasty while you sample a locally-made beverage, and live music from The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
Included with each ticket is the chance to create a project with one of four creators, like Addington, Black Loon Studio, Sebesta Apothecary or You're the Party.
Tickets are $35, and come with a sampling glass. In addition to netting you an afternoon of fun and beverages, 50% of all ticket proceeds will benefit the M Health Fairview Foundation. The event will be rain or shine and is for folks 21+ only, so leave the kids and dogs at home.
Grab a lawn chair or a blanket and head on down to enjoy a relaxing autumn afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1-5 p.m.
RELATED: Halloween kicks off at Valleyfair
Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:
Watch the latest coverage from the KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist: