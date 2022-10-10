Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

Six Minnesota craft breweries took home gold and silver medals Saturday at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend.

The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.

“We are thrilled to see the talent of Minnesota’s craft brewers recognized in this competition,” said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. “Minnesotans should be very proud of the quality and craftsmanship of our local craft beer. These awards highlight that truly excellent brews are being poured all across our state in breweries of all sizes.”

The gold medals winners from Minnesota included:

Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Duluth: “Bent Paddle Dunkel Lager” — German Dark Lager

Insight Brewing, Minneapolis: “Avant” — Other Hoppy Lager

Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley: “Dark Skies” — Other Strong Beer

Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth: “Equanimity” — Irish-Style Red Ale

Three other breweries took home silver medals from the national competition including:

Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley: “Bonspiel Bock” — Bock

Pantown Brewing Co., St. Cloud: “Drop Forge Milk Stout” — Sweet Stout or Cream

Wooden Hill Brewing Co., Edina: “Kold Shoulder” — German-Style Koelsch

For a full list of GABF winners, visit the festival's website here.

