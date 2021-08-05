Spirit Airlines issues continue as carrier cancels flights from MSP

Travelers across the country are being left stranded after the company said staffing shortages and issues with weather and technology prompted cancellations.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Spirit Airlines, the go-to airline for travelers on a budget, has canceled hundreds of flights nationwide over the past few days, and their problems show no hope of a quick resolution.

FlightAware, the online resource for checking the status of delayed and canceled flights, shows that as of Thursday morning, Spirit had canceled more than 350 flights. That's around 46% of their scheduled takeoffs.

Travelers leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are no exception, as four of the five scheduled departing flights and four of the five incoming Spirit flights were canceled Thursday.

There were rumors of a pilot strike over the weekend, but in an email, representatives from the airline denied the claims.

"There is no strike," Spirit representative Field Sutton said. "I’m aware of the rumor of a pilot strike, but it’s 100% false. We have a fantastic team of pilots working very hard during this busy travel season."

On Monday, Spirit said the delays and cancellations stem from 'operational challenges,' but didn't offer any further insight into the ongoing issues.

CNN reported that the airline issued an apology to passengers on Wednesday, as the delays first reported over the weekend stretched into their fourth day.

"The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

The airline said that overlapping weather challenges, system outages and staffing shortages as causes for the widespread cancellations and delays, according to CNN.