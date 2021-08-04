Two state officials involved in crash in southwest Minnesota

State Auditor Julie Blaha and Senator Melisa Franzen were both transported to a local hospital, according to a spokesperson with Blaha's office.

State Auditor Julie Blaha and Senator Melisa Franzen were involved in a crash while driving back from Farmfest in Redwood County, according to a spokesperson with Blaha's office.

The spokesperson said they've talked with Blaha on the phone and say she's "being observed" at Redwood Falls Hospital. Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent posted on Twitter that she spoke with Sen. Franzen and added that she was "reassured by the sound of her voice and I'm so grateful it sounds like she'll be ok."

I spoke with Melisa tonight. I was reassured by the sound of her voice and I'm so grateful it sounds like she’ll be ok. I am holding both her and Julie in my prayers. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/PPUdKy6Kuw — Sen. Susan Kent (@SusanKentMN) August 5, 2021

Blaha thanked KARE for reaching out, and said, "Terrific doctors and first responders in Redwood Falls." According to a spokesperson for Sen. Franzen, she is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Franzen told KARE at Farmfest she enjoyed carpooling with Blaha.

Thanks to Sen. @MelisaFranzen for visiting with farmer-advocates and @TSlunecka to learn more about our legislative priorities and innovations at #Farmfest21. We’ll provide coffee next time! pic.twitter.com/mqGIlkYLhf — MN Soybean Growers (@MNSoyGrowers) August 4, 2021