Give the gift of the 'Great Minnesota Get Together' in a box

ST PAUL, Minn — Do you know someone who is still missing the Great Minnesota Get Together? A box of goodies from the state fairgrounds might cheer up their spirits this holiday season.

The same company that brought you 'State Fair To Go' food boxes is at it again, but with kits now tailored for the holidays.

Josh Zamansky, CEO of statefairtogo.com, said customers asked about boxes for the holiday season.

"So we designed this limited edition box specifically for gift-giving," Zamansky said.

What’s inside? Popular treats from the Minnesota State Fair as well as new items created for the food kit:

Beef Sticks from The Jerkey Shoppe

Popcorn and kettle corn from Big Pop Gourmet

Creamy wild rice soup from Olson's Natural Soups

Hot cocoa from State Fair Mini Donuts

Funnel cake mix from Fernie's Funnel Cakes

Fried Oreos to make with the funnel cake mix

You also get a Christmas ornament from Holly’s Hobby Christmas Shop, which is the only Christmas ornament licensed by the Minnesota State Fair.