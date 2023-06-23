Taylor Swift fans recreate artist's outfits for 'The Eras Tour'

Concertgoers are recreating 'fits that represent each of Taylor's different eras — and retailers are leaning into it.

MINNEAPOLIS — Almost as iconic as each of Taylor Swift's albums are the distinctive looks and aesthetics that often stem from her music videos during that period of her life and career.

Now, concertgoers are recreating 'fits that represent those different eras — and retailers are leaning into it.

But if you aren't a Swiftie, you may not know what all the fuss is about. Look no further than Minneapolis' Queenie and Pearl, where fans have been flocking to buy fun outfits.

"We have been selling out of quite a few things," said Cortini Boos. "Everyone's been so excited and it's such a fun energy to bring into the store."

Boos — a fellow fan — has helped style concertgoers both in person, and on the store's social media in posts that have gone viral.

Some have snatched up the heart-shaped sunglasses from Taylor's playful "22" music video on her album, "1989."

"She wore that hat; she had a distinct look for that, so a lot of people are recreating that look, too," Boos said.

Other fans don the dark disco looks of her reflective recent album, "Midnights." There's also rebellion on the racks for Swift's "Reputation" era — a time when Taylor was grappling with public perception.

Boos sees fans connect to the artist through these aesthetics.

"They all kind of represent different things on what she was going through," Boos said.

Others agree, including 14-year-old fan Sadie Taylor.

"She's really a great role model," Taylor said. "Being a young teenage girl, her songs represent events in your life."

Taylor and her sister Sylvie have chose pink for the "Lover" album, and purple from her "Speak Now" tour.

Lucy Bixby also decided on Swift's soft side in her "Lover" stage.

"I'm going to do the 'Lover' era," Bixby said. "I'm gonna do the rhinestone heart around my eye — or try to."

But of course, it's not just about fashion.

"It kind of captures the emotions you go through as a young woman," Bixby said."I think her lyrics are just so relatable."

