The Gig List: Outdoor Concert with The Suburbs

SAINT MICHAEL, Minn. — There's an outdoor concert you can check out on Saturday.
If you've been in the Twin Cities long enough, you know The Suburbs because they've been doing their thing since 1977. The punk-pop-art-dance group will be performing at Le Musique Room in Saint Michael.
The event page says bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music!
The 'Burbs will also have special guest Kiss The Tiger.
Here are the details:
The Suburbs
4300 O'Day Ave NE
St. Michael, MN 55376
Saint Michael
Sat, July 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
Doors at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range anywhere from $50 to $75.
There are extra precautions the venue is taking with the pandemic, including a waiver of liability. You can check out what you need to do before heading there here.
