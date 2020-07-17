The Gig List: Outdoor Concert with The Suburbs

The punk-pop-art-dance group will be performing at Saturday at Le Musique Room in Saint Michael.

SAINT MICHAEL, Minn. — There's an outdoor concert you can check out on Saturday.

If you've been in the Twin Cities long enough, you know The Suburbs because they've been doing their thing since 1977. The punk-pop-art-dance group will be performing at Le Musique Room in Saint Michael.

The event page says bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music!

The 'Burbs will also have special guest Kiss The Tiger.

Here are the details:

The Suburbs

4300 O'Day Ave NE

St. Michael, MN 55376

Saint Michael

Sat, July 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

Doors at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range anywhere from $50 to $75.