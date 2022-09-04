District confirms Lakeville sophomore killed in Burnsville crash

Burnsville police responded to a crash involving three people near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue on Saturday, April 9.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Area Schools has confirmed that one of its students was killed in a crash Saturday in Burnsville.

Early morning on April 9, Burnsville police responded to Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue for a crash that ended with one person dead and two others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Over the weekend, police didn't confirm the ages of the people involved in the crash but said they appeared to be teenagers. On April 11, Lakeville Area Schools sent a statement to KARE 11 saying that Lakeville North High School sophomore Sydney Kohner was killed in the accident.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family. This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole," the statement said. "Grief and mental health resources, including grief counselors, are available to support our students as they return to school today."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner also confirmed Kohner's identity Monday, writing in a statement that the 16-year-old was a passenger in the car when it crashed.

Prior to the crash, police said they responded to the Best Western Premier hotel less than a mile away because of a noise complaint.

At the hotel, police said they saw what they believed to be the three people involved in the crash getting into a car and speeding away, according to a press release.

