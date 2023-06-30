Are fireworks illegal in Minnesota? Here's what you can use at home

Novelty items like sparklers and snappers are legal to use at home, but explosive and aerial fireworks require a permit and must be set off by a certified operator.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Fireworks are a cornerstone of Fourth of July celebrations around the country, from explosive community shows to setting off sparklers with neighbors in the driveway.

If you're looking to pick up some at-home fireworks to use with family and friends, here's a look at what's legal in Minnesota and what is not.

Legal

Wire or wood sparklers: No more than 100 grams of mixture per item

No more than 100 grams of mixture per item Other sparkling items: Must be nonexplosive and nonaerial and contain 75 grams or less of chemical mixture per tube or a total of 500 grams or less for multiple tubes

Must be nonexplosive and nonaerial and contain 75 grams or less of chemical mixture per tube or a total of 500 grams or less for multiple tubes Novelty items: Snakes and glow worms, smoke devices, or trick noisemakers which include paper streamers, party poppers, string poppers, snappers, and drop pops, each consisting of not more than twenty-five hundredths grains of explosive mixture

In Minnesota, you must be 18 years or older to purchase legal novelty item fireworks.

To stay safe while using legal fireworks, keep items pointed away from yourself, people and animals at all times. Use novely items away from homes and trees, and be sure to extinguish and dispose of spent fireworks in water.

One person died and at least 11 were injured last year in fireworks-related incidents. The 96 incidents in 2022 also caused more than $760,000 in property damage in Minnesota. Check out our latest DPS blog. #SafeNotSorry #July4 #IndependenceDayhttps://t.co/KMer2cGOmx pic.twitter.com/R4T2bk7q5T — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) June 26, 2023

Not Legal

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the following fireworks are not legal for public sale, possession or use, except with a permit and by a certified operator according to Minnesota Statute 624.20.:

Any fireworks that are explosive

Any fireworks that are aerial

Firecrackers (any size)

Ladyfingers

Sky rockets

Bottle rockets

Missile type rockets

Helicopters, aerial spinners, planes, UFOs

Roman Candles

Mines or shells (heavy cardboard or paper tube(s) attached to a base – upon ignition stars, balls or reports are propelled into the air)

Chasers

Parachutes

1.3G Display (special or class B) Fireworks

Aerial shells

Theatrical pyrotechnics

Because of recent dry conditions, burning restrictions remain in effect for Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties in northeast Minnesota. In these areas, fireworks are not allowed to be set on public or private land outside city limits. Campfires are only authorized in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin campground or resort.

If you want to leave the fireworks to the professionals, check out this list of communities around the Twin Cities that are hosting professional fireworks shows this Fourth of July weekend.

