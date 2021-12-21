Man charged in deadly shooting near Eagan outlet mall

A Burnsville man is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar of Eagan on Dec. 18.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, of Burnsville, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar of Eagan on Dec. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Abukar and another man drove to a gas station and met two other men in a car.

The passenger of the other car got out of his vehicle and got into the back seat with Abukar and the other man.

Abukar and the passenger in the back seat got into a verbal argument about the position of the car seat.

All three men got out of the car and began arguing between the two cars.

The man with Abukar told police that the passenger assaulted him. He said Ahmed then got out of the other car and joined the other three men between the two cars.

The complaint says that's when Ahmed shot Abukar once in the head.

Ahmed and his passenger got into their car and "exited the parking lot and crashed within 100 yards of the scene," according to the complaint.

Witnesses saw Ahmed flee the car with a gun and run towards the nearby outlet mall.

Eventually, police officers arrested Ahmed and took the black 9mm handgun he had in his possession.

Officials say Ahmed's passenger got away.

Ahmed's bail was set in the amount of $1,500,000 without conditions ($750,000 with conditions) by Dakota County District Court Judge Christopher Lehman.

Ahmed's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2022 in Hastings.

