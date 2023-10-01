One dies in St. Paul shooting

There have been no arrests in the case as of Sunday evening.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after one man was found dead in the city.

According to the department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Scenic Place on the report of a shooting shortly after 2 a.m.

The responding officers found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot, according to a release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests in the case as of Sunday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

