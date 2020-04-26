Man found in car, dies after shooting in east St. Paul

Police say 911 calls starting coming in reporting gunshots in the area of Minnehaha Ave. E. and Cypress St. N.

Police say a man found shot in a car Saturday night has died.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police said 911 calls starting coming in reporting gunshots in the area of Minnehaha Ave. E. and Cypress St. N.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car.

Police say he had been shot and officers tried saving him but the man died at the scene.

Investigators from the homicide, gang and forensic units are trying to find the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

No one has been arrested.