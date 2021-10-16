Sheriff: Man suspected in 2 murders kills self in northern Minnesota

Investigators said during a chase with a Minnesota state trooper, the man called 911 and confessed to the murders.

CLOQUET, Minn. — A man suspected in two murders shot himself to death after a state trooper tried to stop him for questioning near Cloquet, investigators said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said at about 1 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller asked dispatchers if someone could check on his adult son in rural Culver Township.

The caller got to his son's home before deputies and found a man's body outside, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a second man's body outside the home.

While the investigation continued, a Minnesota state trooper spotted a moving vehicle a few miles away. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but a short pursuit began.

The sheriff's office said during the chase, the driver called 911 and confessed to the murders. He also reportedly indicated that he wanted to kill himself. The trooper used a pursuit intervention technique and the vehicle skidded into a ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive.

The sheriff's office said once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver shot himself. He died at the scene.

Authorities will release names in the case once family members are notified. The sheriff's office said investigators aren't seeking any additional suspects.