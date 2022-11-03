Man's leg severed in freak worksite incident in St. Paul

Police say a cable in the road got caught on a passing vehicle and then became entangled around a worker's leg.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a freak work accident resulted in a man losing part of his leg Wednesday.

Just before noon Wednesday, officers and medics were called on a report of possible pedestrian versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West near the North End neighborhood.

The medics and officers arrived to find that this was a cable installation work site.

Police say workers had a cable across the road at the time of the incident and vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable.

It is believed the "cable somehow became caught on a passing vehicle" and then the cable ensnared a nearby worker around his leg.

The cable pulled him onto the street and he "collided with the side of a pickup truck," according to the release. "Due to the wire being around his leg it is believed that the tension in the wire severed his leg around the knee."

The man was taken to Regions hospital.

Police say his injury is not considered life threatening.