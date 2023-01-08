Faribault police seize pot plants from local business

Police are investigating whether posting 22 plants for sale at Total Tobacco is a violation of Minnesota's new recreational marijuana statutes.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Faribault police have nearly two dozen marijuana plants in lockup after they were confiscated from a local business Tuesday on the first day of recreational pot being legal in Minnesota.

A release from the department says squads were dispatched just before 5 p.m. after receiving several complaints from citizens about marijuana plants being sold at a tent sale outside Total Tobacco, located on the 400 block of 4th St. NW. Responding officers located 22 pot plants labeled by strain, with some marked with claimed THC concentrations higher than that allowed for legally grown industrial hemp.

Police are investigating the incident as a potential violation of Minnesota's recreational cannabis statutes, which took effect Aug. 1. No arrests were made.

“The Faribault Police Department is committed to supporting businesses engaged in the legal sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products once the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is established," Chief John Sherwin said. "Until that time, unauthorized sales of cannabis will be investigated in accordance with state law.”

There is little doubt there will be many questions and a fair amount of confusion as Minnesota moves down the legal marijuana road. Tribal governments not subject to state statutes can sell recreational pot immediately, while others who want to get into the retail sales business will have to wait until the state's licensing system is up and running, which may take until 2025.

The new law does allow retailers to sell marijuana seeds if they comply with labeling and other requirements set by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. From those seeds, adults can grow up to eight plants at home with no more than four flowering at a time. The plants must be grown in an enclosed, locked space that’s not open to public view, whether that's indoors or in a garden.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: