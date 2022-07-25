Mekhi Speed to be sentenced Monday for murder of Otis Elder

The investigation into Elder's death prompted the no-knock warrant that ended with police shooting and killing Amir Locke in Minneapolis.

The 18-year-old whose crime created a chain of events that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police will be sentenced Monday for the murder of Otis Elder.

Mekhi Speed was 17 years old when he admittedly shot and killed Elder while making a drug deal in St. Paul on the night of Jan. 10, 2022.

As part of a deal announced in May, Speed pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder without intent while committing a crime. In exchange, a second-degree murder with intent charge was dropped, and prosecutors agreed that Speed will be sentenced within the state recommended guidelines with no upward departure.

Speed's guilty plea also officially moved him into the adult correctional system.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Otis Elder's homicide was the case that prompted Minneapolis police to execute a no-knock warrant at an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis in February, which ended with police shooting and killing 22-year-old Amir Locke.

Speed, the target of that search warrant, was Locke's cousin.

That search warrant was not originally supposed to be a “no-knock” warrant, law enforcement sources told KARE 11 investigative reporter A.J. Lagoe.

St. Paul police originally did not request a no-knock warrant from a judge, but when Minneapolis police were asked to execute the warrant, MPD insisted the warrant be changed to authorize it to be executed without first knocking.

In April, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers involved in Locke's shooting.

