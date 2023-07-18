Officer Jake Wallin memorial service set for Saturday

A public funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at Pequot Lakes H.S. A private graveside service will follow.

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A public memorial and funeral service has been set for fallen Fargo police officer and Minnesota native Jake Wallin.

Wallin was fatally shot by a suspect during a traffic stop on Friday, July 14. He was just 23 years old. Two colleagues and a female civilian were also wounded in the encounter, while the alleged gunman was fatally shot by Wallin's field training officer.

Family, friends and those who want to lend support are invited to attend a public memorial service and funeral at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 22 at Pequot Lakes High School. That service will be followed by a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa.

Wallin was born on Nov. 23, 1999, in South Carolina but was raised in St. Michael, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Michael High Scfinahool, Alexandria Technical College's law enforcement program and attended American Military University. Jake joined the Minnesota National Guard and served deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq before settling in Fargo as a member of the city's police department. He was completing field training when he was shot.

"Jake wanted to live a life of purpose, where what he did meant something at the end of the day. His short adult years were spent in service to others," reads his official obituary. "Not only to his country and his community, he was also dedicated to and loved dearly, his friends, family, fiancée, and his dog, Thor. His smile brightened any room. His laughter was contagious. He enjoyed life and all it had to offer. A life that was cut short doing a job he loved."

Instead of flowers, memorials should be directed to the Soldier’s 6. The city of Fargo has also established the Leadership Care Fund, a registered nonprofit that will collect funds and give them directly to the families of Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes. None of the money will go to the police department or the city of Fargo.

