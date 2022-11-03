Metro Transit, Anoka Co. cite costs as decision to halt Northstar train service to Twins games

The Northstar line currently has trains running into Minneapolis from Big Lake, Fridley, Coon Rapids-Riverdale, Anoka and Ramsey Stations.

Twins fans coming into Minneapolis from the city's northern suburbs will have to plan a new route to and from Target Field this season, as Metro Transit confirmed its Northstar line will no longer operate specifically for games.

A representative from Metro Transit blamed extra costs for the decision, saying Anoka County — the commuter rail's largest funding partner — is withdrawing its financing.

"Metro Transit would like to be able to provide more Northstar service to Twins games. Unfortunately, Anoka County, the largest county funding partner for Northstar, is withholding their share of Northstar operating funds. As such, we cannot take on additional costs to Northstar service at this time," read a statement sent to KARE 11.

A representative from Anoka County said the COVID-19 pandemic has "drastically affected ridership" on the Northstar service, and it had first asked Metro Transit for adjusted costs back in 2020. The county says it did not have a funding agreement in place with Metro Transit for 2021 or 2022.

"Anoka County asked Metro Transit for adjusted costs due to pandemic-related ridership decline in the fall of 2020. Just last week, we finally received figures detailing adjusted shares for subsidizing Northstar. We are in the process of reviewing these figures," a statement from Anoka County said.

The county representative added that even when the payment is complete, it "will not have direct bearing on the number of trains to and from locations."

Worth noting, the Northstar line is a commuter rail service overseen by Metro Transit. Anoka is one of three counties that provide funding for the service, in addition to other sources like rider fares and the State of Minnesota. The representative from Anoka County added it "has no decision-making authority over this service."

The revelation comes as the Twins prepare to host the Seattle Mariners later this week for their home opener.

