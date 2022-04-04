Minneapolis man charged with stealing car, fleeing police in Washington County

The criminal complaint said the 31-year-old was supposed to be sentenced on the same day for stealing a Metro mobility bus in January.

NEWPORT, Minnesota — A Minneapolis man faces two felony charges after attempting to flee from police in a stolen car on the same day he was set to be sentenced for stealing another vehicle.

Documents filed in Washington County show 31-year-old Brandon Brose was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer with a motor vehicle in connection to the March 30 incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies located a stolen car parked at the Speedway on Hastings Avenue in Newport, Minnesota around 4:30 p.m.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop when Brose got into the car and started to drive away, but Brose continued to back up and drive out of the parking lot and, at one point, hit a squad car as he fled, according to the complaint.

Deputies followed Brose north on Highway 61 but stopped their pursuit when Brose continued driving close to 100 mph, documents said.

The stolen car and Brose were later located in Roseville, where he was taken into custody. Surveillance video from the Speedway later confirmed Brose was the person driving the stolen vehicle earlier in the day, according to the complaint.

Brose was taken into custody and held on bail.

On the same day, March 30, Brose failed to appear for sentencing after stealing a Metro mobility bus on the morning of Jan. 20, 2022. According to another criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County, Brose stole the bus just before 4 a.m. and drove through Woodbury, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township, St. Paul and White Bear Lake. The bus was eventually found unoccupied in St. Paul, and Brose was located by officers walking down a nearby alley.

