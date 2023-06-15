Here's what KARE 11 Investigates uncovered about MPD's policies

The KARE 11 Investigates team uncovered a lack of discipline, under-counted misconduct complaints, and officers with a history of misconduct serving as trainers.

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Justice Department is set to reveal the findings of its "patterns and practices" investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department at a news conference on Friday, three years after former MPD officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd.

Since Floyd's murder, the KARE 11 Investigates team has taken a closer look at policies and procedures at the Minneapolis Police Department in a series of reports from 2020 to 2022, prior to the start of current MPD Chief Brian O'Hara's tenure leading the department.

June 2020: Discipline rare at MPD

Just days after George Floyd's murder, a KARE 11 Investigates report found that only about two percent of the complaints filed against Minneapolis police officers since 2015 had resulted in any disciplinary action by 2020. Some officers with a dozen or more complaints filed against them had never been disciplined, and about 40 cases had been open for at least three years without action.

August 2020: MPD misconduct complaints under-counted

A few months later, a joint KARE 11 and NBC News investigation found hundreds of people who started the complaint process since 2016 had their information classified as a so-called “inquiry” – not a formal complaint. When a complaint is classified as an “inquiry” it is not investigated and never listed in a police officer’s complaint file.

May 2021: Police 'coaching' hides bad cops

Following George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis city leaders promised more transparency. However, one year later, two members of the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission (PCOC) told KARE 11 Investigates the police department’s continued use of so-called “coaching” – where problem behaviors are verbally addressed with an officer – still left most complaints about officer misconduct cloaked in secrecy.

February 2022: Police with misconduct histories serving as trainers

In 2022, KARE 11 Investigates discovered that cops with records of misconduct continued to train new generations of recruits. The report found that of the more than 400 Minneapolis cops who have served as field training officers from 2016 to 2022, nearly a third of them had been disciplined or named in lawsuits that cost taxpayers more than $34 million.