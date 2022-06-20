Minneapolis' annual 'Red, White and Boom' Independence Day celebration canceled

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board cites construction at Father Hennepin Park, in addition to staff shortages, for the cancellation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Residents of Minneapolis will have to travel elsewhere for a big Independence Day showing, as the city's annual "Red, White and Boom" celebration will not be held this year.

Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) say the celebration, including fireworks over the Mississippi River, have been canceled. MPRB cites construction at Father Hennepin Park, in addition to staff shortages, for the cancellation.

For those looking to stay close to home, the city has organized smaller, family friendly events that will take place at various parks across the city.

For a list of participating parks, and more information about their respective events, visit the MPRB website.

For a list of Fourth of July events happening elsewhere in the Twin Cities metro, click here.

Watch more local news: