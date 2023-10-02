Minnesotans invited to submit design ideas for the new state flag

Make your voice heard! The State Emblems Redesign Commission is accepting design ideas for a new Minnesota flag and seal through Oct. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota state flag is getting a makeover, and now's your chance to have a say in the new design.

Now through Oct. 30, Minnesotans 18 and older can submit their ideas for the state flag and state seal, up to three designs for each.

The state flag facelift comes after the Democratic-controlled Minnesota Legislature tasked the State Emblems Redesign Commission with producing new designs for the flag and seal by Jan. 1, 2024. Unless rejected by the legislature, the new emblems will automatically become official on April 1, 2024.

In its current iteration, the Minnesota flag is a blue background with the state seal, which depicts a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field with his rifle leaning on a nearby stump. To many, the imagery is offensive, as it illustrates a Native American being driven off the land.

“Now is the time for Minnesotans to embrace the legacy of our state and celebrate our future!" Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon, who's a voting member of the commission, said in a statement Monday. "Public input is vital to the work of the commission and will be sought out both now – at the start of our process – and later – as we narrow down the submissions to five which will receive final consideration. I look forward to seeing the creativity and passion of Minnesotans shine.”

Other voting members of the commission include representatives from the Minnesota Historical Society, the Council on Minnesotans of African Heritage, the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) - Dakota Community, the Council on Latino Affairs and the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, among others.

Designs can be submitted online or via mail to the following address:

Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission

C/O Minnesota Historical Society ATTN: Lindsey Dyer

345 W Kellogg Blvd

Saint Paul, MN 55102-1906

In total, five submissions for both the new state seal and state flag will be chosen for final consideration by the State Emblems Redesign Commission, which will pick one design or a modified version to be used on the flag and emblem.

Flag and seal submissions should not contain obscene or profane wording or imagery, or "represent only a single community or person," according to the committee.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+