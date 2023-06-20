Keith Ellison co-authors letter to Target CEO after Pride-related harassment

The coalition of 15 attorneys general from around the county expressed concern over Target's decision to remove some Pride items from store shelves.

MINNEAPOLIS — More than a dozen attorneys general, including Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, have reached out to the CEO of Target to offer support and assistance as the company responds to backlash around its Pride merchandise.

In the letter to CEO Brian Cornell, which was co-led by Ellison and Massachusets Attorney General Andrea Joy Campell, the coalition commended Target for making decisions to keep workers and staff safe, but also expressed concern over the Minneapolis-based retailer removing Pride items from store shelves.

"We understand Target recently pulled some Pride merchandise from its shelves out of concern for worker and customer safety," the letter said. "While we understand the basis for this action, we are also concerned it sends a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying, and that they have the power to determine when LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores - or anywhere in society," it continued.

Back in May, Target said it removed some Pride items from stores because of "threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work." Pride Month is in June.

Target also confirmed it moved Pride merchandise from the front of stores to the back in some Southern locations after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas.

"As we see it, Target has been the victim of potentially criminal acts, in response to which we encourage you to reach out to responsible authorities," the letter to Cornell said, which was also signed by attorneys general in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The collation urged Cornell and Target "to be mindful of its obligations... as it makes decisions as to how to respond to backlash against its Pride merchandise," adding, "If Target again finds itself facing anti-LGBTQIA+ harassment... We are ready, willing, and able to work with you in the spirit of progress, inclusivity, and equality."

