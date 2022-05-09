Minnesota couple among victims of float plane crash near Seattle

The Coast Guard says Luke and Rebecca Ludwig were among 10 people aboard the plane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island.

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — A Minnesota couple is among 10 people presumed dead after the float plane they were flying in crashed violently into Puget Sound near Seattle Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a list of names Tuesday that included Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, who records indicate are from Excelsior. The Ludwigs were among a group flying from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton Municipal Airport when the plane crashed just off Whidbey Island, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.

“We have nothing to share at this time, other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from family, friends, and a loving community,” family member Kyle Hosker shared with the Seattle Times in a statement for the family.

A witness to the crash describes seeing the aircraft descending rapidly and nose-diving straight into Puget Sound. Matt Peterson says he and family members jumped into their boat and raced out to help, but only saw a few parts of the plane floating in the water. He describes a strong smell of jet fuel permeating the scene.

Just one passenger's body has been recovered. The rest are still missing, as is the fuselage of the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter which was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, a service owned by Northwest Seaplanes.

USCG crews suspended the search for the remaining passengers Tuesday, and released their names. Along with the Ludwigs, the USCG says the other passengers are Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Remy Mickel, Ross Mickel, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna. The pilot of the float plane is identified as Jason Winters.

"The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” said Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda in a released statement.

The Facebook page of Luke Ludwig shows a man with a clear love of outdoor adventure, displaying images of him kayaking, hiking and camping.

