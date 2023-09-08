'I won't be silent': MN DFL vice chairwoman vows 'criminals won't win' after suffering violent carjacking

On Thursday morning, Shivanthi Sathanandan posted about the attack, saying four "very young men" carrying guns "violently" beat her in front of her children.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a violent and scary Wednesday evening for Minnesota DFL Vice Chairperson Shivanthi Sathanandan after she said she was carjacked in front of her children in the driveway of her Minneapolis home.

On Thursday morning, Sathanandan posted about the attack on Facebook, saying four "very young men" carrying guns beat her "violently down to the ground" while her children watched and neighbors were held at gunpoint trying to help her, "all in broad daylight."

"This is the face of a mother who just had the sh$t beaten out of her. A mother whose only thought was, 'let me run far enough and fight hard enough so that my kids have a chance to get away.' This is the face of a mother who just listened to her four year old daughter screaming non-stop, her 7 year old son wailing for someone to come help because bad guys are murdering his Mama in the back yard, her neighbors screaming in outrage... all while being beaten with guns and kicks and fists," Sathanandan's post read.

Sathanandan went on to say she suffered a broken leg, lacerations to her head and other cuts and bruising over the rest of her body.

But that wasn't all the vice chairwoman took away from the violent assault, writing, "I have all the rage."

"I'm now part of the statistics," she wrote. "I wasn't silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won't be silent now. We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM. PERIOD."

Sathanandan ended her post by thanking the Minneapolis police officers and paramedics who responded to help, and the community of "neighbors, friends and DFL family" who "wraps us in love."

Yesterday my children and I were violently car jacked in the driveway of our home in Minneapolis. Four very young men,... Posted by Shivanthi Sathanandan on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

According to the police report filed by MPD on Sept. 5, Sathanandan's vehicle was later found, abandoned by the carjacking suspects.

While police say the case remains active, they say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: