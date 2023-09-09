Minnesota drought continues into fall

This summer's drought is making its presence known.

CLEARWATER, Minn. — Clearwater's muddy banks paint a clear picture.

This summer's drought isn't going away.

Despite the rain in Clearwater Saturday, experts say the city's portion of the Mississippi River reached a historic streamflow low this week.

Streamflow is the rate of water going through the area, and for this time of year, it's the lowest it has ever been.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said areas of Stearns County reached an all-time low streamflow for that day.

Kenny Blumenfeld is a senior climatologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"Minnesota's drought has progressed to an exceptional level, which is the highest level of drought in the US Drought Monitor in two parts of the state," said Blumenfeld.

Climatologists also point out that September weather has changed significantly.

"Over time, we've seen big changes in fall, as our climate Minnesota has changed, September's rapidly warming," said Blumenfeld. "This has been the big story. We're really in the fourth straight year of very dry conditions."

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+