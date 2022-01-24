Minnesota Women's Soccer unveiling team name, logo on Thursday

After Minnesota Women's Soccer reveals its new name, team merchandise will be available for purchase at pop-up shops across the Twin Cities.

MINNESOTA, USA — The wait is almost over!

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Minnesota Women's Soccer will reveal the name and logo of the state's new pre-professional women's soccer club.

Back in December, the club revealed the three finalists for its team name: Aurora FC, Foxfire and Arctic MN.

Thursday at noon, MWS will unveil the winner in a video shared on the team's social media channels. You can follow them online, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Want to be the first to rock the brand new MWS logo around town? The team also plans to announce locations of merchandise pop-up shops across the Twin Cities, which will be open Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 30.

The logos for each option were created by a team of local, female designers, including club co-founders Allie Rienke, Nicole Meyer and Carla Zetina-Yglesias.

Good Morning. ICYMI - the top name finalists along with potential crests were released to our Community Owners last night. We love them all. How about you? #nametheteam #woMNsoccer pic.twitter.com/a946v5NX6Y — Minnesota Women's Soccer (@MnWoso) December 1, 2021

MWS is the first community-owned women's soccer team, with owners in 48 states and eight countries. Ownership shares sold out in December after the team met its $1 million campaign goal.

Players will lace up their cleats and start playing in May as part of the brand new USL W league.

More local news from KARE 11