Missing 9-month-old boy found safe

The child was reported abducted from the Scott County Government Center Tuesday by his non-custodial mother. Sheriff's officials confirm both have been located.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A toddler reported abducted and missing in Shakopee has been found safe, sheriff's officials confirmed early Wednesday.

Law enforcement said the 9-month-old boy was taken from protective custody at the Scott County Government Center shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by his non-custodial mother. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the 25-year-old woman has known family and other acquaintances in the Twin Cities metro area.

Officials told media the two were last seen on foot at the Shakopee government center in downtown Shakopee. Multiple law enforcement agencies launched a search for the mother and son, and apparently located both during the overnight hours.

As of Wednesday morning there are no details of where the mother was being held or if charges were forthcoming. KARE 11 is following this developing story and will have details as they become available.

