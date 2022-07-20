Missing man with health concerns sought near Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. — Police in Brainerd are asking for help in locating a vulnerable man who has been missing since Saturday.
The family of 64-year-old John Ciminski reported him as missing to Brainerd Police on July 18. He was last seen walking in North Brainerd at 7 a.m. two days earlier, with no known destination.
Ciminski has a history of chronic medical conditions, which has both his family and authorities worried about his welfare. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 250 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Ciminski may be wearing a dark blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone who has seen John Ciminski or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Brainerd Police at 218-829-2805.
