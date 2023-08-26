At the State Fair's Butterfly House, a story of drought and butterflies

David Bohlken stocks the Butterfly House at the State Fair with thousands of butterflies. But in recent years, his job has gotten a lot harder.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Butterfly House has been a favorite stop at the Minnesota State Fair for 27 years.

David Bohlken is its owner and fills it with thousands of butterflies foreign to Minnesota.

"Almost all of them came from Costa Rica," Bohlken said.

But recently, his job has gotten a lot harder.

"It was like pulling the hen's teeth this year," he said.

Bohlken brings back the butterfly pupae using a special permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said while he was still able to fully stock the Butterfly House this year, it wasn't easy.

"Normally I could get 2,000 a week like nothing, but they're all dry right now. They're all experiencing severe drought," he said.

Drought and loss of habitat are hitting the butterflies hard - and not just in the tropics. Species in Minnesota, like monarchs, are struggling, too.

"The little baby caterpillars can only eat the very new green leaves on a plant," Bohlken said. "Without the rain, the plants aren't producing new chutes and without new chutes they can't eat. So, literally the babies are hatching and starving."

Bohlken hopes the Butterfly House gives people an appreciation for the insect and a desire to help protect it.

"That's the best you can hope for with anything in nature. That people respect it and take care of it."

You can help butterflies in Minnesota by planting native wildflowers and milkweed.

Watch more local news: