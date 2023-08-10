Guide and pro tips for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Sometimes you need help shepherding your family among the thousands of Minnesotans grazing across the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair can be an overwhelming mix of sights, sounds and smells to the system.

Sometimes you need help shepherding your family among the thousands of Minnesotans grazing across the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.

A guide can help manage your way among various Midway rides, music concerts, food options and farm animals.

So, here you go:

Dates & Hours

This year the fair runs from Aug. 24 thru Sept. 4, and the fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. every day except Labor Day when the gates close at 9 p.m.

Buying tix & riding the bus

Tickets for the fair can be purchased in numerous different ways. Your best bet is to buy ahead of time and use the mobile ticket on your phone. Other choices include printing tickets at home, buying tickets by phone at 800-514-3849, at Cub Food stores, or the really old-school method of getting them mailed to you.

All of these options will cost $15 for pre-fair discount admission tickets. The most old-fashioned way of buying tix is just going to the State Fairground Ticket Office but they'll run you $18. Remember, kids who are four and under are free!

Another pro tip for fair-goers is to take advantage of Metro Transit's deal of offering hassle-free rides to the fair for 5 or 6 bucks. The catch is there are only four Express Bus Service locations:

Blaine: 95th Ave. Park & Ride

Minnetonka: I-394 and Co. Rd. 73 Park & Ride

Bloomington: 30th Ave. Park & Ride

Cottage Grove: Cottage Grove Park & Ride

But if one of these Park & Ride locations is convenient for you, it's a highly recommended relaxing ride in comparison to hauling the "fam" in the van and paying for parking. The cost is $6 cash roundtrip, a $5 ticket you get with the Metro Transit app, or the $5 Bus Bargain ticket you get online.

Monday thru Friday bus service begins at 9 a.m. and the last bus leaves the fair at midnight.

On the weekends the buses start rolling at 8 a.m. and the last bus also leaves at midnight.

On Labor Day, bus service begins at 8 a.m. and the last bus leaves at 11 p.m.

Things to leave at home

Okay, you made it to the gate. Here's a list of stuff NOT to stow away in your backpack, according to the fair's website.

Weapons or objects that appear to be weapons

Fireworks or other explosive and flammable objects

Alcoholic beverages or any illegal substance

Drones or any remote-controlled toys

Bikes, skateboards, skates, hoverboards

Officials say a popular question is whether pets are allowed at the fair. The answer is no, unless they are service dogs. "Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act," according to the fair's website.

Traditions to-do list

Many families have traditions they embrace once they enter the fair such as eating a homemade breakfast at the Hamline Church Dining Hall, buying their favorite food on a stick like the famous pronto pup, or visiting all the farm animals in the a.m. because the barns generally smell better during the cooler morning hours.

Here's a list of some of the top things to knock off your Sweet Martha's bucket list:

Skyride -(Cooper, across from Space Tower) - Think about beginning your day at the fair with the gondola-style ride that gives you a birds-eye view of the layout. It's six bucks one-way or $10 for a round trip.

Space Tower -(Cooper & Cosgrove) - Another good ride to get your bearings but this ride is just $5 per person and it's newer than the 1962 Skyrider... it was built in 1965.

The Great Big Wheel - (Randall & Cooper) - You would think this would be #1 but it is one of the tallest Ferris wheels in the world so your anxiety might interfere with its fantastic view. It costs $7 per rider.

The Giant Slide - (Carnes & Dan Patch) - Perhaps the best time you'll ever have with a gunny sack. The Giant Slide was built in 1968 and costs $4 to ride. Back in 1968, it was 25 cents.

Ye Old Mill - (Carnes & Underwood) - This ride is the oldest at the fair and it's considered the original "tunnel of love." It was built in 1915 and a ticket is $5.

Milk and cookies -(Milk stand: Judson & Clough| Martha's: 3 locations) - One of the best state fair moves is to buy a ($19) bucket of Sweet Martha's cookies and take it to the ($2) All You Can Drink Milk booth.

Corn Dog vs. Pronto Pup -(Several stands throughout fairgrounds) - The age-old battle is becoming increasingly moot. Just buy the one you like the most or get both to taste the difference. They usually cost around $5.

Corn Roast -(Dan Patch & Nelson) -A food synonymous with the fair is sweet corn on the cob. Besides being delicious it's one of the healthier and cheaper options, with an ear of corn costing $3.

Miracle of Birth Barn -(Judson & Clough) - One of the most popular farm exhibits for children. Young volunteers show off even younger birds, calves, lambs, goats and piglets. It's FREE and open from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell - (Cosgrove, next to Space Tower) - Sure, the Grandstand has the big acts but at the cost of big bucks. You might discover your favorite new artist for FREE here during one of their several shows throughout the week.

