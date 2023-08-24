It's On! 2023 Minnesota State Fair is open for business

A line of die-hard fairgoers were lined up at the gate and poured inside when they opened up at 7 a.m. Thursday.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Some 353 days after the gates were closed and locked for another year, the Minnesota State Fair is up and running again for a 12-day party organizers swear will be the best one yet.

KARE 11 was at the main entrance at 7 a.m. when the 2023 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together officially opened for business. Among the dozens of fired-up fairgoers waiting to be admitted were Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who said their first stop would likely be breakfast at the Farmer's Union.

Have fun!!!

